ED PURGES RIVALS

“Since after the general elections last year, Mnangagwa has been purging those he no longer trusts and wants in the security forces. He started with the CIO (Central Intelligence Organisation), then police and later the military,” a senior party official said. “Now he has extended the purges to the party. Mpofu, who is the new centre of power at the party headquarters, and Mudenda, as head of the legislature, hence another centre of power as well, especially if Mnangagwa’s impeachment comes, are now targeted. Those officials and former ministers now stationed at the (party) HQ (headquarters) are led by Mpofu and have become a force of resistance to Mnangagwa’s rule. That is why they are opposed to his right-hand minister, Mthuli Ncube’s austerity measures.