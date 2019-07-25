ED : MAJORITY HAVE BEEN DRIVEN INTO POVERTY





ZANU PF is oiling its information department to take up space on social media and employ communications experts as it prepares to saturate the nation with an explanation of its policies in government.





President Emmerson Mnangagwa, aware that the austerity measures taken by his government have hit people hard and driving the majority into poverty, has called on party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo to step up information dissemination by explaining why people are suffering.





“I am aware that our current austerity measures are causing some hardships to our people. But this is necessary for us to have a stable and growing economy, which is in sync with others in the region and elsewhere. If we choose populist policies, we will be doing a disservice to our country. So we must brace up and endure the hardships, albeit always explaining to our people what we are trying to do,” Mnangagwa said while addressing the politburo.





Mnangagwa said Moyo was supposed to use all means at his disposal to ensure that everyone gets the message and begins to support the party’s vision.





“As we approach the first anniversary of the Second Republic, we must intently introspect the degree we have achieved that which we promised our people as

outlined in the People’s Manifesto. I challenge the information and publicity department of the party to develop a communication strategy that will highlight our successes since being elected into office,” he said.





Mnangagwa urged his party to unite, saying there was a call to service and only a united party could finish the race.

He contradicted his Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, saying the hard times would ease up by year end, while the minister said it would take three years.





“Our victory in July 2018 was a call to service. Our task remains enormous, but if we remain united nothing is impossible. As I highlighted in the past, the situation will begin to get better by the end of the year,” Mnangagwa said.





Party spokesperson Moyo said Zanu PF would need money to occupy the social media space, and would be taking a leading role in the media space as they sell their agenda.





“As you know, I am the national spokesperson of the party and naturally, the nation must be kept informed of developments and what the party is doing, of

course … it is the duty of the party to pronounce on such developments and that’s something we are making all efforts to strengthen our department, in terms of expertise, in terms of technology, in terms of other necessary requirements, which can make the department tick. So all this involves money, information is not a cheap area,” he said.





Zanu PF has already set up a media centre at its headquarters and said it would be recruiting information experts and powerful opinion shakers as they seek to win the public relations front.





The party already has a massive presence on social blogging site led by a clique which calls itself “varakashi”, which is always all out to discredit the opposition and prop up Zanu PF agenda.





Mnangagwa said it was important for his party legislators to continuously explain the party manifesto at a time his government faces threats of mass action