ED FLIES TO GWERU AGAIN





PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will today address the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators’ Association (Zilwaco) National Conference which will be held at the Zanu-PF Convention Centre in Gweru.





He returned home from Namibia last night and is expected to take his private jet to Gweru for the second time. The Head of State will interface with the war collaborators to discuss, among other issues, their welfare.





President Mnangagwa will also interface with Zanu-PF party supporters in the Midlands at the open space adjacent to the Convention Centre.





The President indefinitely postponed his ‘Thank You rally’ which had been scheduled for Chachacha Business Centre and the party supporters will have a chance to interface with him and be appraised on Government and national issues.





Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial chairperson, Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube, said President Mnangagwa will first address the Zilwaco national conference at the Convention Centre before addressing party supporters a few metres from the conference.





Eng Ncube said the party was expecting close to 10 000 people to attend both the conference and the rally.





“We are expecting President Mnangagwa to address members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators’ Association who are having their annual conference at the Zanu-PF Convention Centre.





“President Mnangagwa will also address party supporters at the open space near the Convention Centre,” he said.





Eng Ncube said the party had already facilitated logistical issues to ensure that the two events are flawless.





“We have already made arrangements on how the people who are coming to the rally are travelling,” he said.



