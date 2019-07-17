DEALER HAS BEEN SLEEPING WITH MY WIFE SINCE 2017

the love birds

A Chiredzi dealer who allegedly slept with a married woman at a local lodge, at his house and during escapades to South Africa has been slapped with a $250 000 lawsuit by the husband Clever Bandama.





Dennis Jabangwe who is a prominent dealer allegedly slept with Tendai Joy Chitsaka, who is employed by Zinara and is legally married to the plaintiff. Chitsaka mans a tollgate at Triangle along Chiredzi – Ngundu Road.





The couple is married under 5:11 of the Marriage Act. Bandama filed his summons at Chiredzi Magistrates Court through Muzenda and Chitsama Attorneys.





According to the court papers, the two were sleeping together since December 2017.