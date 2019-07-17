Wednesday, 17 July 2019

DEALER HAS BEEN SLEEPING WITH MY WIFE SINCE 2017

Wednesday, July 17, 2019  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

the love birds
A Chiredzi dealer who allegedly slept with a married woman at a local lodge, at his house and during escapades to South Africa has been slapped with a $250 000 lawsuit by the husband Clever Bandama.

Dennis Jabangwe who is a prominent dealer allegedly slept with Tendai Joy Chitsaka, who is employed by Zinara and is legally married to the plaintiff. Chitsaka mans a tollgate at Triangle along Chiredzi – Ngundu Road.

The couple is married under 5:11 of the Marriage Act. Bandama filed his summons at Chiredzi Magistrates Court through Muzenda and Chitsama Attorneys.

According to the court papers, the two were sleeping together since December 2017.
“Since December, defendant has had sexual intercourse with the plaintiffs’ wife with full knowledge and realisation that Tendai joy Bandama was legally married and is still married to plaintiff. Masvingo Mirror


Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 