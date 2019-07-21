CORRUPTION WILL BE OUR UNDOING : ZANU PF





Unless corruption is nipped in the bud and culprits are brought to book, the vice will continue to hinder development in the country.





These were the sentiments echoed at Pavillion Stadium in Mashava on Saturday, during celebrations of Cde Ezra Chadzamira’s appointment as Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs.





The celebrations, which were attended by people from across the province, saw several government officials speaking on issues that affect national development.





Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Pupurayi Togarepi said youths will continue to

make noise on the need to identify corrupt individuals and call for relevant action to be taken against those found on the wrong side of the law.





“As youths, we have chosen to play our part in the fight against corruption. We admit that we flouted procedures when we named some individuals, we apologise for that but the bottom line is that corruption should end if the economy is to move in the right direction,” he said.





Cde Chadzamira said Zimbabweans need to be wary of elements using unorthodox means to try and bring back the country`s former colonisers.





Zanu PF Politburo member, Cde Lovemore Matuke lauded the people of Masvingo for ensuring the party retained the Bikita ward 31 council seat in the recently held council by-elections, while Mines and Mining Development Minister, Cde Winstone Chitando updated the gathering on developments in the mining sector .



