COPS SHOWS WOMAN PORN, RAPES HER AT POLICE STATION





A Police officer based at Bhasera in Gutu has appeared in court facing rape charges after he allegedly showed a complainant pornographic videos before sleeping with her.





Trust Tachiona (37) appeared before magistrate Mandlenkosi Ndlovu at Gutu Magistrates Court on Wednesday and his bail application was thrown out. He is being represented by Philip Shumba of Shumba and Mutendi Legal Practitioners.





The State alleges that Tachiona raped Witness Chipika (35) after showing her a pornography video.





On June 14, 2019 at 6 pm Chipika made a report of assault at Basera ZRP. She was assisted and referred to Msasa Project at Mpandawana, an organisation which assists vulnerable women.





Since it was late, Chipika asked for a room to sleep at the Police station so that she could proceed the following morning. The State says that she was allowed to sleep in the administration office.





At 7pm Tachiona commenced night duty in the charge office and around 1am he allegedly proceeded to the administration office where Chipika was and showed her pornographic videos.



