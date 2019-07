COP STEALS EXHIBITS

A DETECTIVE based in Buhera has landed himself in trouble after he allegedly stole money and cellphones which were recovered from a suspect and placed in police custody as exhibits.

Richard Chomunakira (34) is now being charged with theft for allegedly stealing R2 700, US$50 and two Nokia cellphones.

He is being represented by Mr Leonard Chigadza of Chigadza and Partners Legal Practitioners.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Rusape magistrate Mrs Mangwiro who released him on $100 bail.