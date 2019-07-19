COP STEALS EXHIBITS





A DETECTIVE based in Buhera has landed himself in trouble after he allegedly stole money and cellphones which were recovered from a suspect and placed in police custody as exhibits.





Richard Chomunakira (34) is now being charged with theft for allegedly stealing R2 700, US$50 and two Nokia cellphones.





He is being represented by Mr Leonard Chigadza of Chigadza and Partners Legal Practitioners. He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Rusape magistrate Mrs Mangwiro who released him on $100 bail.





Public prosecutor Miss Ivy Maimbo told the court that police recovered the stolen cellphones from Chomunakira.





“Chomunakira, who is a serving member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, during the course of his duty, recovered R2 700, US$50 and two Nokia cellphones, which were exhibits in an unlawful entry case which was being handled by CID Buhera.





“The recovered property was then held as exhibit under CID Buhera. On November 8, 2018 the recovered exhibits were handed over to the clerk of court at Murambinda pending production during trial of Simbarashe Mutsindikwa and Oscar Chitere.





“A disposal order to return exhibits to police was given by the presiding magistrate and endorsed on respective entry in court exhibit book.





“Chomunakira then signed for the exhibits to be returned to the owner Chidhindi.





“Instead, the accused person did not hand over the recovered exhibits to the owner or back to his CID station, but on a date unknown, converted the exhibits to his personal gain.





“The offence came to light on July 1, 2019 when complainant followed up for his recovered property and failed to get it resulting in him filing a police report.





“Two Nokia cellphones belonging to the complainant were recovered from accused upon his arrest,” said Miss Maimbo.



