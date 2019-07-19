COP BASHES COP OVER AFFAIR





A MARRIED police officer from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting another cop who accused him of having an extramarital affair with his wife.





Edson Utete (35) who resides at Ross Camp in Bulawayo allegedly assaulted his colleague, Stephen Chada, who also lives at the same camp after the latter accused him of having an extra marital affair with his wife.





Utete pleaded not guilty to an assault charge before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Muleya and was remanded out of custody to today.





The accused person said he did not assault the complainant. “I did not assault the complainant. When he came to my house I was inside and he started talking to my wife.





When I came out of the house he grabbed me by the neck. I only used minimum means to free myself from the complainant,” Utete said.





Prosecuting, Mr Nathan Marime said on May 18 in the evening, Chada went to Utete’s house and a misunderstanding arose when the complainant accused his fellow cop of having an extra marital affair with his wife.





“These allegations angered Utete who assaulted the complainant with fists all over his body, kicked the complainant on his stomach and hit his neck with an unknown object,” Mr Marime said.



