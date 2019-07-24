CHIDZAMBWA QUITS WARRIORS

SUNDAY ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa has resigned as Warriors coach three days before the team’s CHAN qualifiers encounter away in Mauritius.

Mhofu tendered his resignation to Zifa Wednesday afternoon after watching the squad train at Yadah Grounds.

He had refused to entertain the media during the training session raising suspicion over his future.

The veteran tactician has received severe criticism following the team’s group stage exit at the just ended Afcon 2019 finals.

Mhofu named the 34-man squad set to take part in the CHAN qualifiers and took the team through their paces in two trainings sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Zifa is yet to announce who will travel with the team to Mauritius with his assistants Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa expected to fulfill the fixture. h metro