CHAMISA TOUR OF HARARE

MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa today took time and made an impromptu tour of Highfield, Glen Norah, Glen View and Budiriro in Harare to interact with ordinary Zimbabweans and check how they are coping with the harsh economic conditions.





He also visited shops to check prices of basic commodities and also spoke to ordinary Zimbabweans in a fuel queue at HighGlen shopping centre. He heard gory stories of serious load-shedding in the suburbs, acute water shortages and saw for himself the high prices of basic commodities. Generally, ordinary Zimbabweans are suffering under the current regime.



