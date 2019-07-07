CHAMISA ACTS ON MDC BYO DIVISIONS





MDC has moved to integrate disgruntled members into the Bulawayo provincial executive in a bid to douse out tribal influenced divisions that followed its elective congress.





Tribal divisions rocked the movement following the election of an alleged wholly Shona-led executive, with those of Ndebele orientation grouping to form another camp in the province.





Since the elections, there has been bickering within the provincial structures and disgruntled members described the elections for provincial positions as not

free and fair.





As a follow up to their grievances, the members petitioned the national executive seeking the nullification of the results before the congress.





However, this did not happen as the party responded by assigning the national organising secretary Amos Chibaya to deal with the matter.





MDC Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza on Friday said the party has made strides to pacify disgruntled members in a bid aimed at ending the fissures.



