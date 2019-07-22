BUS DRIVER CRUSHED BY CONDUCTOR





A Trip Trans bus driver was this afternoon crushed to death by the bus, which was been driven by his conductor in Mutare today.







National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident happened at around 1pm along the Harare-Mutare road, opposite Mutare Provincial Hospital.





He said circumstances are that the bus driver, Mangweru Chiweru (45) gave Tinashe Tiripamberi the permission drive the bus which had 50 passengers on board.





After picking up some passengers at a bus stop opposite the hospital, Chiweru is said to have waved to Tiripamberi to continue driving, but while trying to get back into the bus in a typical conductors’ style, he unfortunately missed his footing and fell under the moving bus.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said Chiweru’s head was crushed by the bus’ rear wheels resulting in him dying on the spot.



