BORIS IS THE NEW UK PRIME MINISTER





Boris Johnson has been announced as the new prime minister of the UK. Around 160,000 Conservative Party members could vote for who they wanted to win in the race to replace Theresa May.





Theresa May announced she was leaving the job on 7 June after failing to get Parliament to agree on a way that Brexit should be carried out.





Several Conservative MPs put their name forward for the job - but the two candidates in the final race to the finish were Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt.



