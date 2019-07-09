skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 9 July 2019
AS SIKHALA IS LOCKED UP
Tuesday, July 09, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
I'M SORRY, SAYS CHIVAYO
FLAMBOYANT businessman Mr Wicknell Chivayo whose company was in 2015 awarded a tender and paid US$5 million by the Zimbabwe Power Company ...
FOREX DUTY ON CARS TO BE SCRAPPED
TREASURY is considering scrapping the payment of duty for vehicles in foreign currency when it presents the mid-year fiscal policy at the ...
ED PURGES RIVALS
AFTER weeding out his new rivals — who brought him to power — in the security sector, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has now shifted the pur...
PASTOR'S WIFE NUDES LEAKED
Nude pictures of the wife of a Gweru pastor have been leaked. The pictures of Mai Mfundisi Priscilla Mudzidzwa Nedi have been circul...
TEACHER TRICKED INTO FOUR YEAR MARRIAGE BY FAKE SOLDIER
It took four years for a Chivi teacher to realise that the man she lawfully wedded in court and was staying with as husband and wife was n...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment