APPOINTMENT OF ZEC BOSS ABOVE BOARD : CHIGUMBA

“There have been unsubstantiated allegations of vote buying that have been doing rounds on social media platforms and have since been taken up by some sections of the mainstream media. The commission would like to state that it has not received a formal complaint from any stakeholder regarding this allegation. It is also not prudent for Zec to always respond to unsubstantiated allegations that appear on social media platforms, given current informal and unregulated nature of this type of media in Zimbabwe,” she said. Chronicle