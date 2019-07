ANJIN BACK AT CHIADZWA

“There are four companies that are allowed to undertake diamond production. They are ZCDC, Murowa diamonds, Anjin and Alrosa. Any company that wish to undertake diamond production in Zimbabwe will have to do so in a Joint Venture with these two, (Anjin and Alrosa.) What it means is that so far at the beginning of this year we had two diamond producers, Murowa and ZCDC. As part of the implementation of the diamond policy, Anjin are now back at the Chiadzwa area and right now as we talk there are on the verge of commencing production. By end of July there will be in full production and we will have a function to officially commission the new production,” said Minister Chitando.