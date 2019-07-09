ANJIN BACK AT CHIADZWA





Russia based world top diamond producer by volume, Alrosa and Chinese firm Anjin have been licensed to extract gems in Chiadzwa diamond fields as the Government seeks to exploit its minerals in terms of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme and recently unveiled Diamond policy, a Cabinet Minister has said.





Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando said Alrosa and Anjin will join Zimbabwe Consolidated Mining Company that is already extracting diamonds in Chiadzwa as well as Murowa diamonds in Zvishavane. Minister Chitando said this in an interview on Monday evening during a Star FM radio programme .





“There are four companies that are allowed to undertake diamond production. They are ZCDC, Murowa diamonds, Anjin and Alrosa. Any company that wish to undertake diamond production in Zimbabwe will have to do so in a Joint Venture with these two, (Anjin and Alrosa.) What it means is that so far at the beginning of this year we had two diamond producers, Murowa and ZCDC. As part of the implementation of the diamond policy, Anjin are now back at the Chiadzwa area and right now as we talk there are on the verge of commencing production. By end of July there will be in full production and we will have a function to officially commission the new production,” said Minister Chitando.





“Then Alrosa, an agreement will be signed next week, between Government and Alrosa, which is from Russia, they have already opened an office in Zimbabwe which will be officially opened next week. So we now have two players which were not there at the beginning of the year and the whole objective is to unpack the diamond potential of this country and produce the target of 10 million carats by the year 2023.”

Minister Chitando said ZCDC was mining in Chiadzwa in terms of the law.



