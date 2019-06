ZUPCO : WE HAVE HIRED 1 200

The e-ticketing system allows members of the public to pre-pay bus fare and are given a card that is scanned each time they intend to board a bus. “We are trying to eradicate the system where people use cash to pay their bus fares. This is a situation where you pay your bus fare in advance. We are trying to introduce efficiencies in managing our business. One of the efficiencies that we want to have is to curb revenue pilferage. So the curbing of revenue pilferage is done through this introduction of this electronic card which is used for collection of revenue,” said Mr Madangwa.