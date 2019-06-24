ZIMBA SHOT DEAD IN NAMIBIA





THE remains of 22-year-old Fambauone 'Talent' Black were repatriated to his home country, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, two weeks after he was killed during an 'Operation Kalahari Desert' patrol.





Black died from a shot to the head, allegedly inflicted by a Namibian Defence Force (NDF) member, after he (Black) reportedly attempted to avoid a mini roadblock that had been set up by the operation's members.





He will be buried in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare. A spokesperson for the Zimbabwean community based in Namibia, Elisha Chambara, informed The Namibian that various Zimbabweans living in Namibia as well as some Namibians pooled enough funds to repatriate Black.





His body was transported by public transport, with his casket loaded into a trailer. Zimbabwean nationals turned up on Saturday to bid him farewell.





Media reported last week that the Zimbabwean embassy in Namibia was working together with his family and the Namibian government to ensure that Fambauone's remains are repatriated.





The family, however, claimed that no assistance had been received from either party.





Reports of the incident suggested that Fambauone met an unfortunate end after he tried to make a U-turn to avoid the mini roadblock erected by 'Operation Kalahari Desert' members in Katutura's Greenwell Matongo area.





The suspected killer, NDF member Gerson Nakale, was denied bailed after he appeared in the Katutura Magistrate's Court following the shooting.





Fambauone's brother, Emmanuel Black, told The Namibian last week that the family was faced with the immense task of raising enough money for the funeral.





According to him, the two brothers, being the Black family's youngest members, decided to come to Namibia last year, where they have been working to send money back home.





Both began as fruit vendors, but later took on different careers to garner more funds for their large family based in Zimbabwe.





Emmanuel, who is employed as a gardener in Windhoek's Eros suburb, said an estimated N$30 000 was needed for the repatriation. He added that the family had been relying on donations from other taxi drivers.





Police have in the meantime conveyed condolences to the family. Khomas police regional commander Joseph Shikongo described the shooting incident as “regrettable” in a statement issued last week.





Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga also extended his condolences during a briefing he called to address members of the operation in the wake of the tragic incident.



