ZANU PF WOMEN'S LEAGUE THREATENS CHAMISA

Things are difficult but our leadership, led by President Mnangagwa, is doing its best. He has put in place a number of safety nets, like the ZUPCO buses in town, the silo shops for cheap basic commodities and we have seen the First Lady mobilising medical drugs to be available in all hospitals. So as women, we need to be strong and rally behind our President, against any saboteurs who are using social media in their failed attempt to destabilise the economy, Cde Mutsvangwa said.