ZANU PF MP DUMPS HOSP BEDS DONATED BY MDC RIVAL





CHIREDZI West legislator Farai Musikavanhu has allegedly withdrawn hospital beds and other medical ancillary supplies donated to Chiredzi Polyclinic by opposition MDC losing parliamentary aspirant John Mangange, and dumped the goods outside the council offices.





Musikavanhu reportedly roped in State security apparatus to order the removal of the donations from the clinic.





Mangange, who is based in the United Kingdom, donated an ambulance, 30 wheelchairs, three 5 000-litre water tanks, 10 electric operated beds, BP testing kits and various other items to the Chiredzi Town Council-run polyclinic in a bid to ease congestion at Chiredzi General Hospital maternity ward.





He also helped with the refurbishment of the clinic’s buildings. The donations worth thousands of United States dollars were recently handed over to Chiredzi Town Council in the presence of Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira.





However, Manganye’s nemesis Musikavanhu teamed up with State security agents, forcibly removed the donations from the clinic last week and dumped them at the council workshop backyard.





Southern Eye visited the workshop on Monday, and found the beds strewn all over the yard, while the clinic’s labour ward only left with two beds. The ambulance had also been removed from the premises.





Musikavanhu referred all questions to council chairperson Gibson Hwende. “May I suggest to you that you ask the council chair and town secretary,” Musikavanhu said.





Hwende said he was not aware that the donations had been removed from the clinic.





“I am not aware, will check and give you feedback on that,” he said.





Former Chiredzi West MP Darlington Chiwa (Zanu PF) described Musikavanhu’s action as political suicide, adding the move would cost the ruling party dearly in the 2023 election.





“If this was the idea of (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa and his wife’s (which I doubt) way of thinking; then they are not fit to rule this country. Zanu PF should thoroughly vet some of their candidates, otherwise some are just in there to destroy the party from within,” Chiwa said.





“On the other hand, we have overzealous State security agents in Chiredzi that is why some are now playing the part of bodyguards to certain individuals, or harass ordinary citizens over petty issues, while some are now involved in food distribution.





“I don’t think their headquarters is even aware of such behaviour that is reducing the respected intelligence department to mere police constabularies bereft of elementary professional ethics.”



