ZANU PF LOCKS HORNS WITH MDC IN LUPANE EAST AGAIN

“Now therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do by this proclamation- (a) order new elections for the constituency of Lupane East; and (b) fix Wednesday the 14th June, 2019, as the date on which the nomination court shall sit, commencing at 10 o’clock in the morning, at the magistrates court Western Commonage for the purpose of receiving nomination for election as member of the National Assembly for the constituency for Lupane East and (c) fix Saturday the 3rd August, 2019, as the day which poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 46 (17) (c) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13),” President Mnangagwa said in the proclamation.