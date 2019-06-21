ZAMBIAN WOMAN OVERSTAYS IN ZIM, FACES DEPORTATION





A ZAMBIAN woman married to a Zimbabwean man was yesterday fined ZWL$100 or 10 days in prison for overstaying in the country for 15 months. She will be handed to the Immigration Department for deportation.





Natasha Mwamba (19) from Lufwanyama village, Ndola in Zambia came into the country last year to get married to Aaron Muchenu from Muchenu village in Mutasa district.





Mwamba appeared before Mutare magistrate Purity Gumbo who ruled that she should be handed to immigration officials in Mutare.





According to prosecutor Chris Munyuku, on June 17, 2019, Muchenu, who is married to Natasha, reported to Immigration Department offices inquiring about how he could get a birth certificate for the couple’s child.





Upon interviewing, it was discovered that Mwamba was a Zambian national who entered in Zimbabwe in February last year through the Beitbridge Border Post on a 30-day holiday visitor’s entry certificate which expired on March 22, 2018.



