YOUTH TO FIGHT FOR ZANU PF IN LUPANE





THE Zanu-PF Matabeleland North Province has unanimously endorsed the candidature of Cde Mbongeni Dube (31) the current National deputy secretary for education from the Youth League to represent the party in the forthcoming by-election for Lupane East constituency set for 3 August.





The seat fell vacant after the death of Cde Sithembile Gumbo earlier in the year. Provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo told a party meeting in Lupane yesterday that the party agreed they needed to give the youths a chance to represent the party.





“As a party we are very happy with the manner that members debated the issue during our meeting as the Electorate Directorate in Matabeleland North. There were other candidates who had submitted their CVs for the primary election but we saw that it was noble to have one person going than sending six people. That is why Cde Dube was nominated. There is time limitation too. The Nomination Court will sit next week so we realised that we must engage each other and take the person who came second in the last primary elections. He had the second highest votes after the late Cde Gumbo,” said Cde Moyo.





He said Cde Dube was young and energetic and fit to stand for the party in the by-election. Cde Dube is a former Youth League chair for the province and member of the national executive. Cde Moyo said the party was taking concerns raised by the youths on board as they have also wanted a chance to represent the people.





“In Matabeleland North out of our 13 MPs we only have one youth representative so we found it fit to give them a chance too. Even from the Women’s League they all agreed to take a step back and not have a candidate but rally behind the youths instead. Central Committee members who were here all concurred that we must have Cde Mbongeni Dube as our candidate for the by-election,” he said.





Cde Moyo said the people of Lupane have always supported Zanu-PF. He said the party was confident of retaining the seat.





“This is a by-election where one is supposed to complete the term of office which was left by the late Cde Gumbo, so these other candidates have an opportunity during a general election to contest if they wish but now let’s give the youth a chance and support them as one. I am very happy that the other candidates agreed peacefully to step down and give the young man a chance,” he said.





Nkayi North MP Cde Sithembiso Nyoni also reiterated that the youths needed space in the political arena and that there would be more elections to come that could be contested. She said leaders of the province should ensure that they tell their constituencies that President Mnangagwa was making efforts to ensure the economy stabilises.



