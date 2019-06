YOU WILL STAND TRIAL : MAGISTRATE TELLS MAGAYA'S CHURCH

Regional magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya ruled in favour of the State saying the documents can be produced in court as evidence. Magaya’s church stands accused of failing to declare tax of more than $28 million revenue accrued from 2013 to 2018. Mr Mujaya said the full reasons for his ruling would be made available on June 14. He dismissed the church lawyers’ arguments due to lack of merit and postponed the matter to June 26 for commencement of trial.