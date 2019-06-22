WOMAN STEALS 22 BEASTS





VIOLENCE nearly broke out at the Mutare Magistrates’ Criminal Court on Tuesday morning as furious Arda Transau villagers bayed for the blood of a fellow villager who is facing eight counts of stock theft.





The 30-year-old woman, Priscilla Chinyowa from Muwoko village under Chief Marange appeared before Mutare Provincial Magistrate, Mrs Sekai Chiundura and was initially remanded to June 26.





She had denied all eight counts of stock theft. Chinyowa is being charged with contravening Section 114(2)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

She is being accused of stealing 22 cattle from the Arda Transau grazing area in Odzi during the period extending from March 2018 to January 2019.





More than eight complainants are alleging that Chinyowa stole their cattle from the grazing lands since 2018.





Mrs Chiundura granted her $400 bail. The state represented by Prosecutor Mr Chris Munyuki alleged that Chinyowa with her accomplice Paul Manyasha, would go to the Arda Transau grazing lands and without being seen by the herdboys, they would herd a small number of the cattle from the large group and take them to Muwoko village for safekeeping.





They are alleged to have used the same modus operandi in stealing the heifers from the Arda Transau area on countless occasions.





“They would go during the day while the cattle were grazing and steal the heifers.





“They would then herd the stolen heifers to Chinyowa’s homestead in Muwoko village for safe keeping while they looked for buyers,” said Mr Munyuki.



