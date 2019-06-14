WOMAN IN NAKED PROTEST AS HUBBY WANTS TO MARRY SMALL HOUSE





A WOMAN from Mhuka Village under Chief Nembudziya in Gokwe shocked villagers after she stripped naked before dousing herself with petrol and threatening to set herself ablaze after her husband confessed that he wanted to marry another woman.





Sharon Shereni (28) left Mhuka villagers in awe following the incident. Shereni who has been married to her husband Ben Nyanhete for seven years failed to contain her anger upon hearing that her husband was prepared to marry Rutendo Jakasi as his second wife.





Tafara Maphosa who witnessed the incident unfold said Nyanhete and Jakasi had been brought before Chief Nembudziya’s traditional court after they were caught red-handed having sex in a bush.





“Nyanhete told the court that he was madly in love with Jakasi and wanted to marry her as his second wife. This did not go down well with Shereni who was hearing the shocking news for the first time. She boldly challenged her husband before the court before stripping naked,” said Maphosa.





Just when everyone was perplexed by the unusual “view”, she then snatched a five-litre petrol container from one villager before emptying all the contents on her naked body.





“She threatened to set herself ablaze if her husband decided to marry Jakasi without her blessings. The women who were present in the court managed to cover Shereni with cloths before calming her down,” said Maphosa.



