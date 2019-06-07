WIFE BASHED OVER SADZA





A MUTARE man is in trouble after bashing his wife for not giving him enough relish.





Martin Chuzi (42) appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe, who sentenced him to six months behind the bars. Mahwe, however, suspended two months on condition of good behaviour for five years.





The other four months were commuted to 140 hours of community service at Nyakuru Primary School in Zimunya.





Prosecutor Chris Munyuku told the court that on May 20, 2019, Chuzi arrived home at around 9pm after a night out and found his wife, Jesca Murumbi, asleep.



