WARRIORS RUE MISSED CHANCES IN EGYPT

Uganda and Zimbabwe played out a 1-1 draw at the Africa Cup of Nations, but both teams will walk away very disappointed not to take all three points.
After beating DR Congo in their opening game, Uganda broke the deadlock through Emmanuel Owki's 13th-minute strike. However, Khama Billiat pegged Uganda back in the 40th minute.
But both teams could have snatched victory during the clash as Knowledge Musona missed an open goal from a few yards out for Zimbabwe before Uganda's Patrick Kaddu remarkable did the same up the other end.
