WARRIORS IN COSAFA SEMI FINALS





THE Zimbabwe Warriors booked their place in the last four of the Cosafa Cup with a 2-0 triumph over Comoros in a quarterfinal clash at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa yesterday.





First half goals from Evans Rusike and Khama Billiat saw Sunday Chidzambwa’s men make it to the semifinals of the tournament. The Warriors will be in action in the semifinals at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday where their opponents will be whoever wins between Zambia and Malawi who are in action today.





Rusike gave Zimbabwe the lead in the sixth minute with a simple goal. Defender Tendayi Darikwa sent an inviting ball into the Comoros box and Rusike headed past a stranded Fahadi Mohamed in the islanders’ goal.





Billiat provided a superb touch to make it 2-0 on 36 minutes, meeting the floated pass from Rusike on the volley and steering it expertly past Mohamed. Having missed two good chances earlier, it was a sweet moment for the Kaizer Chiefs forward.





Veteran midfielder, Thabani Kamusoko, was voted man of the match. Zimbabwe picked a strong side and also had Belgium-based striker Knowledge Musona come off the bench as they sent an ominous message to the rest of the field as to their prowess in this year’s competition.



