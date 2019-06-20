WARRIORS GO ON STRIKE





WARRIORS players today threatened to boycott the opening Afcon match against Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium Friday night over outstanding payments.





Given the importance of the tournament opener against the hosts, the players are fully aware that Zifa cannot afford a boycott given the consequences.





The players are also fully aware that Zifa have already been guaranteed money by the government-endorsed fundraising committee who got pledges from many corporates and also President ED Mnangagwa.





But given Zifa’s history with players, they are fully aware that allowing the mother body to make promises will leave them facing the same problems that haunted previous teams.





H-Metro spoke to a number of players who confirmed the development but declined to be named in fear of victimization.





It is understood the players are demanding US$21 000 upfront to commit themselves for tomorrow’s match against the Pharaohs.





One of the players said Zifa had misled the Kazembe Kazembe-led Warriors Fundraising Committee that the boys have been paid their dues.





“This is painful Zifa is bringing 100 people and they even chartered a flight to Cairo but we were not given any cent.





“They lied about our allowances. They are due since Tuesday, it’s heartbreaking. These people are heartless, kana cent zvaro imagine wangu” said one player.





“Remember these people were given money by the fundraising committee, we have been following the updates and they then told the Minister that we have been paid already. When an official from the Ministry arrived here, the Zifa guys disappeared.





“So if it remains like these Zifa officials are the ones going to play, vachatamba ivo bhora racho.





It also emerged Zifa is not committing to the medication of Walter Musona and Tafadzwa Kutinyu who got injured while in camp.



