WARRANT OF ARREST FOR MASARAURE





Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure, who is accused of trying to subvert a constitutionally-elected government by urging people to protests against the fuel hikes was yesterday issued with a warrant of arrest by a Harare magistrate.





Prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa told the court that Masaraure, who is on remand violated his bail conditions by not reporting to the police station as ordered by the court.





Masaraure was ordered to report to the police once every week and Mutizirwa said he was supposed to report on June 7 and 14, but he failed to do so.





The prosecutor said State security agents also visited his workplace at Chemhanza High School in Hwedza, but failed to locate him.





Mutizirwa presented two letters written by the school headmaster and his deputy confirming Masaraure’s absence from work.





Magistrate Barbara Mateko issued Masaraure with a warrant of arrest as requested by the State.





Masaraure had filed an application for removal from remand saying the State was delaying providing him with a trial date. He further challenged the continued

remand saying justice delayed was justice denied.





But magistrate Mateko at the time dismissed the application saying there was no ordinate delay since Masaraure was initially put on remand on January 19, 2019.



