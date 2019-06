VID BRIBES : FIVE SUSPENDED

“Therefore, on 16 March 2016, the Ministry introduced Toll free lines with the following numbers 08013121, 08013122 and 08013123 for members of the public to report corruption whenever they are asked for a bribe by anyone to obtain a drivers’ licences or to pass a vehicle for a certificate of fitness. The Toll free numbers are displayed on all VID vehicles, at VID depots notice boards and within the VID premises for public to use them. I also urge members of the public to report corruption to the nearest Zimbabwe Republic Police Station so that the culprits are brought to book.”