UNLICENCED TEACHER FLEES FROM ROADBLOCK





Million Hlongwane (52), a teacher-in-charge at Tafara Secondary school in Mwenezi fled from a Police roadblock after being caught twice without a driver's licence.





The first time that Hlongwane was caught is three weeks ago and he was fined $150. Last week on Tuesday he found cops on the same spot asking for driver's licences; sensing danger and alert to a stiffer sentence this time around, Hlongwane who was driving from Rutenga where he stays to work bolted and drove off at high speed.





He must have spent a torrid day and later that evening surrendered himself to Police at Rutenga. He faces the prospect of imprisonment without an option for a fine if he is caught again.





This week he appeared before Magistrate Mandhlenkosi Ndhlovu and was ordered to do 420hours community service at Rutenga Police camp during weekends.





"I drove off because I think I had communication problem with the officer. I took the risk of driving without a license because I was late for work and had no money to hire a driver," said Hlongwane.





It is the State case that on this day around 10am, the accused was driving a Toyota Passo and he was stopped by police officers who were manning a road block.



