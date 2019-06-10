The MDC has learned with shock the sad passing on of Hon Vimbai Tsvangirai – Java this afternoon.
The eldest daughter of our late icon Dr Morgan Tsvangirai, Hon Java was the recently elected Women's Assembly Secretary General and a Member of Parliament for Glenview South.
She recently sustained injuries in an accident which claimed two other cadres while traveling from a Provincial Caucus in Bulawayo.
Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. May Her Soul Rest in Peace
TSVANGIRAI'S DAUGHTER DIES
The MDC has learned with shock the sad passing on of Hon Vimbai Tsvangirai – Java this afternoon.
