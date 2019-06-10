TSVANGIRAI'S DAUGHTER DIES

The MDC has learned with shock the sad passing on of Hon Vimbai Tsvangirai – Java this afternoon.



The eldest daughter of our late icon Dr Morgan Tsvangirai, Hon Java was the recently elected Women's Assembly Secretary General and a Member of Parliament for Glenview South.



She recently sustained injuries in an accident which claimed two other cadres while traveling from a Provincial Caucus in Bulawayo.



Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. May Her Soul Rest in Peace

MDC Communications