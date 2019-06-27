TIRED DRIVER CRASHES BUS





THIRTY-EIGHT people were injured when a Munenzva bus they were travelling on veered off the road and landed on roadside guardrails at the 140km peg along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Road on Tuesday.





Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the accident yesterday.





“I can confirm that a 69-seater bus towing a trailer, which belongs to Munenzva Bus Company was involved in an accident at the 140km peg along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Road on Tuesday midnight,” Mazula said.





“It had 63 passengers on board and was travelling from South Africa to Masvingo. The driver of the bus, Tinosengwa Vengai, lost control of the bus at a bridge and it veered off the road and landed on the rails in the process, with 38 people incurring minor injuries.



