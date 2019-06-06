THIS IS A MOTHER'S LOVE





VIMBAI Zimuto says there is nothing amiss on her nude picture with a naked baby.





The Netherlands based diva said the baby was her make up artist’s child and she took a picture just to show the mother’s love within her.





“I took the picture to show the mother’s love from within, mwana anotonzwa ne mabatirwo aakaitwa kuti mai vanondida.





“Amai vanogona kuudza mwana asi feeling yavo ndiyo inonzwikwa nemwama,”said Vimbai.





The diva, who is also a mother of two daughters, said she wanted to impart the feelings she felt when she had her first baby.



