TEEN RAPES TWO COUSINS





A 16-YEAR-OLD Gwanda teenager has been arrested for allegedly raping his two cousins aged eight years on several occasions while they were on their way home from school.





The teenager who cannot be named for ethical reasons reportedly raped the two girls last year when he was in Grade Seven at a school in Gwanda and they were in Grade Two at the same school.





He is set to appear in court on June 27 facing several counts of rape. The matter will proceed by way of summons.

“On a date unknown to the prosecutor but during the period extending from January to September 2018, the accused person met the two complainants on their way from school. He dragged them to a nearby mountain and threatened to beat them up if they didn’t comply,” read the facts.





“The teenager grabbed the first complainant and ordered her to lie down on the ground while he instructed the other to wait. He raped the first complainant while the other watched and he went on to rape the other. After the sexual assault, the accused allegedly threatened to assault the complainants if they dared tell anyone bout the rape. He thereafter allegedly raped the complainants on several occasions after waylaying them while on their way home from school.





According to the State papers, the matter came to light last September when the complainants’ grandfather noticed that they were coming home late. He interviewed them and they opened up about the rape.



