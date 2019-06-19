SOLDIER TURNS HEADS





SHE celebrated Youth Day in a very different way! Ntombifuthi Khanyase (32) turned heads when she entered Eyadini Lounge in Umlazi, KZN on Sunday.





The 32-year-old from Chesterville in Durban was wearing just a bra and panties, and her body was painted in various colours.





Ntombifuthi is a South African National Defence Force soldier based in Tshwane.





She told Daily Sun she decided to celebrate June 16 by painting her body and going semi-naked.





She said the aim was to show that women were free to do anything and shouldn’t be shy to show off their bodies.





She said she was impressed with how people welcomed her. “Many people asked why I did it. I told them I’m representing women who are shy about showing off their bodies in public.





“I joined the defence force in 2008, but I love painting in my spare time. I call myself Eight to Four because this is what I do at night.





“I spend time painting my body and visiting entertainment places. I also wanted to celebrate June 16 in a different way.” Daily Sun