SMUGGLING TRUCKER ESCAPES JAIL





A 45-year-old trucker has been fined RTGS$3 000 after he was arrested last week at Beitbridge Border Post while trying to smuggle 5 000 roofing sheets, two wardrobes and 18 salon chairs worth R447 700 from South Africa.





Mudyiwa Nihape of Sunningdale 2, Harare, who was represented by Mr Patrick Tererai of Tererai Legal Practice was convicted for contravening a section of the Customs and Excise Act by Mr Godswill Mavenge.





He was fined RTGS$3 000 and in default of payment six months imprisonment. Mr Mavenge also ordered that the smuggled goods be forfeited to the State as part of the sentence.





Prosecuting, Mr Misheck Guwanda said on May 22, Nihape arrived at Beitbridge Border Post, en route to Harare driving a South African registered truck.





The truck was loaded with roofing material, salon chairs and two wardrobes.





Mr Guwanda said while at the border working with a customs clearing company, the man attempted to smuggle the said goods using a fraudulently acquired customs bill of entry.





According to the bill of entry the goods were being imported by Masarawa trading as Super Builders and was being cleared by Aminaj Shipping P/L.





The court further heard that Nihape was arrested when he was about to leave the border.





The prosecutor said Nihape’s truck was taken for physical examination to establish the actual value and potential prejudice to the state.



