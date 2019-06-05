SHE WAS NASTY ABOUT ME : TRUMP ON MEGHAN MARKLE

Donald Trump has told Piers Morgan in an exclusive interview about his true feelings about the Duchess of Sussex after she was said to have criticised him as 'divisive'.





Asked if he thought Meghan was ‘nasty’, Trump says: 'They said some of the things that she said and it’s actually on tape.





And I said: "Well, I didn’t know she was nasty." I wasn’t referring to she’s nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me. You know what? She’s doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life... I think she’s very nice.'







He went on: 'She was nasty to me. And that’s okay for her to be nasty, it’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t.'





Trump also said that he had spoken to her husband after Piers asked: 'Did you get a chance to talk to Prince Harry?'





The President said: 'I did, I did and I congratulated him and I think he’s a terrific guy. 'The Royal Family is really nice.' Piers said: 'Did he say: "Come on - do you think my wife’s nasty?"'







The President replied: 'We didn’t talk about it...I was going to because it was so falsely put out there.





'And when you see that transcript and you see, it’s the exact opposite of what they said. Did you look at the transcript?'





He denied that the Duke of Sussex had been frosty, responding to the suggestion by saying: 'No, no, no, just the opposite.





'In fact, he spent a lot of time talking to Ivanka and talking to my family.



