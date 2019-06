SEWAGE LEAKS INTO WATER SYSTEM : 200 TAKEN WILL

“Although Zinwa and council have not pinpointed the source or exactly where this cross contamination took place there is suspicion that it’s at a river crossing where a sewage stream flows. In the suspected area there is a stream of raw sewage from burst pipes that flows over the pipes supplying water to residents in DRC so that could be our cross contamination point. We suspect that sewage water which would have heavily accumulated in the water supply pipeline is pushed up when supplies are restored. The whole Phase Three has been affected by this and as on Thursday, 53 cases had been reported at our clinic today (Friday) the number had increased to 93. This number excludes the ones that went to seek treatment at other health institutions such as St Patrick’s and Hwange Colliery hospitals,” said Mr Mabhena.