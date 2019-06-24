skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 24 June 2019
RETURN OF ZIMDOLLAR : THE REACTIONS
Monday, June 24, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
I'M THE BEST : MASENDEKE DETECTIVE
A former top police officer says he deserves to be appointed among the new commissioners for the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Za...
$100K GOOD SAMARITAN THANKED
THE security company whose money and pistols were retrieved by a Good Samaritan when its cash-in-transit vehicle was involved in a fatal...
SOLDIER TURNS HEADS
SHE celebrated Youth Day in a very different way! Ntombifuthi Khanyase (32) turned heads when she entered Eyadini Lounge in Umlazi, KZN ...
MAHERE NAMED IN CHAMISA SHADOW CABINET
ILL CHIWENGA WORKING FROM HOME
Not seen in public in almost a month, the ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was left as Acting President on Tuesday after Preside...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment