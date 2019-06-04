



After being caught hurling racist abuse at two travellers at Cape Town International Airport‚ a PricewaterhouseCoopers Africa (PWC) executive has parted ways with the auditing firm.





“PwC apologises unreservedly to the individuals involved in this‚” the firm said in a tweet on Monday.





“What was experienced in no way represents the values of the firm‚ nor the conduct we expect of each and every one of the members of PwC South Africa.”





Videos were shared on social media of the incident‚ in which the man embarks on a foul-mouthed rant to a mother and her daughter‚ continuously calling them “you people”.





Part of the rant can be heard in the audio clip shared below.





Bulelani Ngcauzele said in a tweet that her mother had been “profiled” by the man‚ who “came up to my mom drunk and swearing and going on about how this country is so f****d because of ‘you people’”.





“He profiled my mom and continued to drunkenly throw racial slurs at her.”





The 26-year-old tweeted that she thought PWC’s response to the issue was “thin” and that “big corporations really be covering for racists in 2019”.





A case of crimen injuria was opened against the disgraced employee. PWC said that they had acted “decisively" in resolving the matter.





“The employee involved in a racist incident at Cape Town airport on Thursday evening has left the firm’s employ with immediate effect‚” they said.





“As a firm we don’t tolerate racism and act decisively if any employee is found to have transgressed our values and policies.”