PRIVATE HOSPITALS CHARGING US$250 PER NIGHT

“We are trying to ensure medicine and other commodities are available in our health institutions so that our people do not have to buy outside making it less expensive for them. This initiative of making sure that our hospitals and institutions have stocked up on medicines is also one of our 100 day cycle projects. At one point we moved from 57 percent to 67 percent in terms of stocks in our health facilities. We have cushioned them (institutions) and that 67 percent can even go higher so a lot is happening in the sector as evidenced by the move from 57 to 67 percent in terms of stocks,” said Dr Mahomva.