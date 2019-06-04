PRICE HIKES : MINISTER BLAMES MONOPOLIES

Minister of Finance and Economic Development, @MthuliNcube says that monopolies are contributing to the price hikes. #PostCabinetPressBriefing pic.twitter.com/93BWjo8R46— Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) June 4, 2019
Minister of Finance and Economic Development, @MthuliNcube says that monopolies are contributing to the price hikes. #PostCabinetPressBriefing pic.twitter.com/93BWjo8R46— Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) June 4, 2019
0 comments:
Post a Comment