PREGNANT WOMAN BEATEN OVER RTGS$6, MISCARRIES

“Your worship, I did not mean to hurt the complainant. I was angered by the words she spoke to me when I tried to reason with her over the money I owed her. I got upset and lost control, resulting in my assaulting her. I’m really sorry,” she pleaded.The court heard that on 24 December 2018 at around 8pm, Ndlovu proceeded to house number E20, Sinderela Village where Moyo stays intending to collect $6 which she owed her. Moyo refused to give her the money and a misunderstanding arose between the two.