POWER STRUGGLE LOOMS IN MDC

The opposition party, which also moved to break with the past by resolving to have one vice-president from 2024 onwards, is currently balancing a fragile reunification pact with its erstwhile colleagues who quit during the late leader Morgan Tsvangirai and rejoined the movement in the run-up to last year’s polls. . It will continue with three vice-presidents to complete the integration of the MDC Alliance into the MDC. Jameson Timba, who was behind crafting the MDC Alliance constitution, confirmed that congress was a platform to ensure that Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party and Welshman Ncube’s MDC returned to the fold electively.