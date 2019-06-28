PIC : HE KILLED A HOOKER





Sources at the lodge said the woman checked into Silver Sands with the man who gave a false Pumula South address as his home at around 3AM on June 2. “She appeared drunk and was carrying a bucket with ice and beer.





Around 10AM on the same day, a staff member knocked on the door to tell them it was time to check out. The man partially opened the door and paid for an extra day saying his companion was still drunk,” said a source.

The source said around 2PM the man left the lodge saying he was going to buy food and never returned.





“On Monday June 3, at around 10AM a staff member went to clean the room and inform the occupants that it was time to check out. She knocked without a response and eventually opened the door. We heard her screaming saying someone was dead in the room,” said the source.





The police, added the source, were called and the full horror of the situation was revealed.

The source said there were no visible marks on the woman’s body but blood and a strange fluid were coming out of her mouth. “We think it was a satanic ritual killing. The number 666 is known as a mark of evil as shown in the Bible in Revelations 13. A police officer said the star that was painted on her tummy is used to summon evil spirits,” said the source.



