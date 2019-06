NURSES FLEE GOBLIN : CLINIC SHUT DOWN

“The community is now faced with a serious challenge as Silikwe Clinic is now closed. I’m saying it’s closed because most of the time the staff won’t be around. There are three female nurses stationed at the clinic and they are now staying in Gwanda Town. They are transported from Gwanda Town to the clinic located about 40 kilometres away by a Ministry of Health vehicle and back. However, they don’t come every day and of late they have been coming on Wednesdays only,” he said.