NEW EMPLOYEE BUTCHERS EMPLOYERS





In a spine-chilling murder case that left villagers under Chief Chiduku shell-shocked, a newly recruited domestic worker axed his two employers to death in unclear circumstances.





The slain victims Elson Mberi (74) and his wife Finah Mberi (72) were both struck on their heads in the gruesome attack.





Finah died on the spot while her husband later on June 1 upon his admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.





After allegedly committing the grisly murder, Elvas Makono (27) of Samanyai Village under Chief Chiduku fled from the village. He was, however, apprehended by police in Zimunya after he committed a petty offence. District Criminal Investigations Officer for Rusape and Nyanga districts, Superintendent Shepherd Tachiona confirmed the arrest of Makono.





He said the suspect was now in police custody assisting detectives with investigations. Makono is set to appear in court facing two counts of murder.





“Elson and Finah Mberi of Chiduku Village under Chief Chiduku sent a word in the village that they were looking for a domestic worker. The suspect was referred to them by a neighbour. On May 21, 2019, he was engaged by the now deceased couple.





“On May 24 in the morning Elson was in the kitchen when he was attacked by Makono. He struck him once with an axe on the forehead. Makono proceeded to the bedroom where Finah was and struck her on the right side of the head with the same weapon.





“She died on the spot. A neighbour arrived at the homestead and found Finah dead. Elson was alive but wreathing in pain. A truck was immediately hired to ferry him to Rusape General Hospital where upon arrival he was immediately transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare. A police report was made and detectives attended the scene,” said Supt Tachiona.





He said the suspect fled from the scene after committing the offence. Police launched a manhunt. Two cell phones belonging to the deceased and unverified amount of money were also missing at the homestead after the incident.





On June Makono was arrested by Zimunya police for a petty crime he had committed there.





The cops then established that the person they had in custody was on the wanted list by Rusape police for murder.



